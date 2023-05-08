Tim Cook says mass layoffs at Apple ‘last resort, not something…’

In March, popular Apple analyst – Mark Gurman said that ‘Apple is pulling every lever it can to cut costs enough to avoid laying off full-time employees’. In his edition of its Power On newsletter, he had said that ‘Apple’s top executives are seen as some of the most tactical minds in the industry. He had also added that the company reined in budgets across several teams and required senior vice president approval for more items. In some cases, the company had also limited the ability for employees in both corporate and retail to transfer to other departments or stores, a process that typically has accompanying costs. Apple also reduced the travel budgets. As per the newsletter, trips required the approval of senior executives while for some departments, travel has been halted completely other than for business-critical reasons, as per the newsletter.

