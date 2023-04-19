Apple CEO Tim Cook is a well-known figure in the tech community, having been appointed as the CEO of the company in 2011 after the death of its founder Steve Jobs. Cook had previously worked at Apple as its Chief Operating Officer under Jobs, and played a crucial role in helping the company become one of the most valuable in the world. Here is all you need to know about Cook and why is he popular among tech enthusiast

Helped Apple double its revenue

Cook was born in Alabama, United States, and worked for IBM for 12 years before joining Apple. He has revealed that he agreed to join the company after meeting Steve Jobs, and has since helped the company to double its revenue and profit. Currently, Apple is one of the most profitable companies in the world, with a net worth of over $2 trillion.

He keeps one habit of Jobs alive

Though Jobs and Cook have different management styles. There is one habit Cook has maintained all this time that he learned from Jobs. Every Monday at 9 a.m., Cook meets with the top executives at Apple--something Jobs started.

Cook's net worth is around $1.8 billion

Cook's net worth is estimated to be around $1.8 billion, according to Forbes. He owns more than 3 million shares in Apple, which is less than a 1% stake, but has already sold hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of shares over the years.

First CEO of Fortune 500 company to declare he is gay

Cook came out as gay in 2014, making him the first CEO of a Fortune 500 company to publicly do so.

Offered a portion of his liver to Jobs

Cook and Steve Jobs shared a rare blood type and in 2009, Cook offered a portion of his liver to Jobs. To which Jobs responded by yelling, "I'll never let you do that. I'll never do that."

One of the reasons for Cook's recent popularity in India is his visit to the country to open the company's first official retail store in Mumbai. During his visit, he was also seen meeting with Mukesh Ambani's children, Akash and Isha, as well as enjoying popular Indian snacks with Bollywood stars Madhuri Dixit and Neha Dhupia. He is also expected to meet with Indian PM Narendra Modi before the opening of the Apple retail store in Delhi.