Tim Hortons, the popular coffee and fast-food chain, is set to expand its online delivery reach in Mumbai, as it is going to launch on online food delivery platform Zomato from 1 August, 2023. It recently launched its online delivery services in Mumbai on Swiggy starting 15 July. This means that customers can now conveniently order their favourite Tim Hortons treats and beverages from the comfort of their homes through Swiggy or Zomato.

Tim Hortons, the renowned Canadian coffee brand established in 1964, made its entry into the Indian market in August 2022, starting with Delhi, particularly targeting the northern region of India. The brand's connection to Canada, coupled with the Indian audience's affinity for international taste, has contributed to its growing popularity across the country.

Before its launch, Tim Hortons focused on creating awareness through digital channels, especially social media, to target specific sections of the audience and establish a lifestyle brand persona. Tim Hortons has already introduced nine stores in the National Capital Region (NCR), two in Mumbai, and six in Punjab and has ambitious plans to further expand to Pune and Bengaluru.

With 5,600 restaurants worldwide, Tim Hortons has already established 17 stores across five Indian cities.

The coffee brand has been efforts to connect with Indian consumers through various channels, including digital marketing, social media, and word-of-mouth. They are also adapting their products and marketing strategies to suit the Indian market's preferences. For instance, they have introduced a new local-inspired menu in Mumbai, featuring items like Baida Cigar Rolls and Pinwheel Samosa.

“The idea is to get into a certain geography and go into all the major cities in that geography. If you look at North India as one region, then between Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, and then going into Ludhiana and Patiala, the point is that you go into other cities in a certain geography as well and don’t restrict yourself to Mumbai or Delhi," said Tarun Jain, CEO of the Tim Hortons franchise in India.

The franchise aims to establish a strong presence in different geographies across India, with plans to introduce 120 stores by 2026, reported Hindu Business Line.