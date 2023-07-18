Tim Hortons treats, beverages to be available at doorstep in Mumbai via Zomato from next month2 min read 18 Jul 2023, 02:35 PM IST
Tim Hortons, the popular coffee and fast-food chain, is expanding its online delivery reach in Mumbai by launching on Zomato from August 1, 2023.
Tim Hortons, the popular coffee and fast-food chain, is set to expand its online delivery reach in Mumbai, as it is going to launch on online food delivery platform Zomato from 1 August, 2023. It recently launched its online delivery services in Mumbai on Swiggy starting 15 July. This means that customers can now conveniently order their favourite Tim Hortons treats and beverages from the comfort of their homes through Swiggy or Zomato.
