“The idea is to get into a certain geography and go into all the major cities in that geography. If you look at North India as one region, then between Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, and then going into Ludhiana and Patiala, the point is that you go into other cities in a certain geography as well and don’t restrict yourself to Mumbai or Delhi," said Tarun Jain, CEO of the Tim Hortons franchise in India.