Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat today called upon the armed forces to rise to the occasion and support the civil administrations across the country in dealing with the pandemic as well as creating mitigation facilities in a time-bound manner as the nation battles a devastating wave of covid-19 infection.

"Our men and women in uniform have the will and dedication to break barriers and walk the extra mile, always and every time. We can and we will. We still have long distances to travel," Gen Rawat said.

The message by the Chief of Defence Staff came a day after he briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about various measures undertaken by the armed forces to deal with the second wave of the pandemic raging across the country.

Since Friday, the Indian Air Force airlifted empty oxygen tankers and containers to various filling stations across the country to speed up the distribution of the much-needed medical oxygen in treating COVID-19 patients.

The IAF has also been transporting essential medicines as well as equipment required by the designated COVID-19 hospitals in various parts of the country.

Meanwhile, with 3,23,144 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases has climbed to 1,76,36,307, while the national recovery rate has further dropped to 82.54 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. The death toll increased to 1,97,894 with 2,771 daily new fatalities,

