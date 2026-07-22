'Time for govt to take accountability': Sonam Wangchuk protest draws support in US, UK and Ireland

Activist Sonam Wangchuk's ongoing hunger strike over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination has drawn international support, with demonstrations being held in the United States, the United Kingdom and Ireland even as the Centre continues efforts to resolve the protest through dialogue.
According to PTI, members of the US-based advocacy group Hindus for Human Rights staged demonstrations in New York and San Jose on Monday evening, expressing solidarity with Wangchuk and other protesters. Similar protests were also organised outside the Indian High Commission in London and the Indian Embassy in Dublin, the group said in a statement on Tuesday.
The protesters gathered near Mahatma Gandhi's statue at Union Square in New York, carrying placards in support of Wangchuk. They also raised slogans against the Indian government and demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Quick answers to key questions
Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike is in protest against alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, demanding accountability and reform from the government.
Protests supporting Sonam Wangchuk are taking place internationally to express solidarity with his demands for fairness and accountability in India's educational system, particularly regarding the NEET exam.
The Indian government has agreed to hold discussions in Parliament regarding the NEET examination allegations and is set to meet with the protesting students' representatives to address their demands.
Yes, the protesters are demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan as part of their broader demands related to the NEET examination irregularities.
The Cockroach Janta Party's key demands include the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan, the release of Sonam Wangchuk, and the withdrawal of legal action against participants in the protests.
"Our protests sent a clear message, whether in New York or London, San Jose or Dublin: India's students deserve to be treated with fairness and dignity," the advocacy group said in a statement.
"The youth of India deserve honest answers and a future they can trust. The Indian citizenry deserves open dialogue and reform, and it is time for the Indian government to take accountability," it added.
The demonstrations come as Wangchuk continues his indefinite hunger strike, which began on June 28, demanding action over alleged examination irregularities.
Meanwhile, the Centre will hold another round of discussions with leaders of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), which is spearheading the protest. Union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh will meet CJP representatives.
CJP spokespersons said the protesters remain open to dialogue and reiterated demands including the withdrawal of cases against participants in the July 20 demonstration and action on their broader demands related to the examination controversy.
Earlier in the day, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla after the government agreed to hold a detailed discussion on the alleged NEET paper leak in the Lok Sabha. The Centre has also requested an all-party meeting to decide the rule, date and duration of the debate.
Wangchuk was shifted from Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on Tuesday following a Delhi High Court order. Later that evening, Union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh visited him at the hospital to enquire about his health.
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news. Follow CJP Protest LIVE updates for Sonam Wangchuk’s health, the Centre’s response, police action and the protesters’ next move.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.