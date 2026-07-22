'Time for govt to take accountability': Sonam Wangchuk protest draws support in US, UK and Ireland

Activist Sonam Wangchuk's ongoing hunger strike over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination has drawn international support, with demonstrations being held in the United States, the United Kingdom and Ireland even as the Centre continues efforts to resolve the protest through dialogue.

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According to PTI, members of the US-based advocacy group Hindus for Human Rights staged demonstrations in New York and San Jose on Monday evening, expressing solidarity with Wangchuk and other protesters. Similar protests were also organised outside the Indian High Commission in London and the Indian Embassy in Dublin, the group said in a statement on Tuesday.

Protesters demand Pradhan's resignation The protesters gathered near Mahatma Gandhi's statue at Union Square in New York, carrying placards in support of Wangchuk. They also raised slogans against the Indian government and demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What is the reason behind Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike? ⌵ Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike is in protest against alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, demanding accountability and reform from the government. 2 Why are protests supporting Sonam Wangchuk occurring internationally? ⌵ Protests supporting Sonam Wangchuk are taking place internationally to express solidarity with his demands for fairness and accountability in India's educational system, particularly regarding the NEET exam. 3 How has the Indian government responded to the protests over the NEET exam irregularities? ⌵ The Indian government has agreed to hold discussions in Parliament regarding the NEET examination allegations and is set to meet with the protesting students' representatives to address their demands. 4 Should Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resign according to the protesters? ⌵ Yes, the protesters are demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan as part of their broader demands related to the NEET examination irregularities. 5 What are the key demands from the Cockroach Janta Party regarding the NEET protests? ⌵ The Cockroach Janta Party's key demands include the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan, the release of Sonam Wangchuk, and the withdrawal of legal action against participants in the protests.

"Our protests sent a clear message, whether in New York or London, San Jose or Dublin: India's students deserve to be treated with fairness and dignity," the advocacy group said in a statement.

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"The youth of India deserve honest answers and a future they can trust. The Indian citizenry deserves open dialogue and reform, and it is time for the Indian government to take accountability," it added.

Also Read | Delhi Metro shuts 16 stations amid CJP protests; traffic diversions in place

Wangchuk continues his hunger strike The demonstrations come as Wangchuk continues his indefinite hunger strike, which began on June 28, demanding action over alleged examination irregularities.

Meanwhile, the Centre will hold another round of discussions with leaders of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), which is spearheading the protest. Union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh will meet CJP representatives.

CJP spokespersons said the protesters remain open to dialogue and reiterated demands including the withdrawal of cases against participants in the July 20 demonstration and action on their broader demands related to the examination controversy.

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Centre agree to hold discussion on NEET in Lok Sabha Earlier in the day, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla after the government agreed to hold a detailed discussion on the alleged NEET paper leak in the Lok Sabha. The Centre has also requested an all-party meeting to decide the rule, date and duration of the debate.

Wangchuk was shifted from Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on Tuesday following a Delhi High Court order. Later that evening, Union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh visited him at the hospital to enquire about his health.