Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah on Friday announced that he will step down from the post of National Conference president. He said that it is time to hand over the mantle to the new generation, according to the news agency PTI.

Abdullah, the veteran politician said that he will not be contesting for the post of National Conference chief.

"I will not be contesting for the post of president any longer. The elections for the post will be held on December 5. It is time for the new generation to take over the responsibilities," Abdullah told PTI.

"Anyone from the party can contest for the post. It is a democratic exercise," Abdullah, who is a Lok Sabha MP," he added.

Meanwhile, there is widespread speculation that the 85-year-old Jammu and Kashmir politician will assume the role of party patron, and his son Omar Abdullah, currently the party's vice-president, is likely to succeed him as the new chief, as per PTI reports.

Farooq Abdullah, who has been demanding the restoration of statehood of Jammu and Kashmir, became National Conference president for the first time in 1983.

Earlier, he said that his son, Omar Abdullah will not contest the assembly polls if the statehood is not restored to Jammu and Kashmir.

“He (Omar Abdullah) has already said that he will not contest elections till statehood is restored to Jammu and Kashmir," Farooq Abdullah had said.

Abdullah had also stated that he wishes for the return of peace in Jammu and Kashmir so that all communities could live without fear.

