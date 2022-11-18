‘Time for new generation’: Former J-K CM Farooq Abdullah steps down as NC chief1 min read . Updated: 18 Nov 2022, 12:33 PM IST
Abdullah, the veteran politician said that he will not be contesting for the post of National Conference chief.
Abdullah, the veteran politician said that he will not be contesting for the post of National Conference chief.
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah on Friday announced that he will step down from the post of National Conference president. He said that it is time to hand over the mantle to the new generation, according to the news agency PTI.