Schools should start re-opening in phased manner, Dr NK Arora, chairman of Covid-19 working group under National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) said today. He further added that those who would be coming in contact with the students like family members, teachers and others should be vaccinated against coronavirus so that there is a protective ring around them.

Arora said, as reported by news agency ANI, “Time has now come that schools should be opened in a phased manner. However, the adults - the parents and other members of the family - should be immunised against COVID."

Similarly, in schools, teachers, employees, bus drivers whoever is coming in contact (should be vaccinated) so that there is a protective ring around children. Children don't get severe disease or get very sick with COVID, he added.

ZyCoV-D to be rolled out in October

Arora also said, Zydus Cadila's Covid vaccine ZyCoV-D, available for 12-17 year old children also in addition to adults, will be rolled out in October.

Before that, a list and strategy are to be prepared to reach sick children in that group. Healthy children will be given vaccines only after adult immunisation is complete, Arora added.

The indigenously developed world's first DNA-based needle-free COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D received Emergency Use Authorisation from the drug regulator on August 20 making it the first vaccine to be administered in the age group of 12-18 years in the country.

The Department of Biotechnology (DBT) has said that ZyCoV-D is the world's first DNA-based vaccine against the coronavirus and when injected produces the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and elicits an immune response, which plays a vital role in protection from the disease as well as viral clearance.

It said that interim results from Phase-III clinical trials in over 28,000 volunteers showed primary efficacy of 66.6 per cent for symptomatic RT-PCR positive cases. This has been the largest vaccine trial so far in India for COVID-19, the DBT said.

Currently, in India, Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V vaccines are being given to only those above 18 years. Unlike ZyCoV-D, which is three-dose, three vaccines are administered in two doses.

(With inputs from agencies)

