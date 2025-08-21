‘Time has come’: Security beefed-up around Jammu railway station after pigeon carrying ‘threat letter’ captured

A pigeon carrying a threat note to blow up the Jammu railway station was captured by the security forces from the border area of RS Pura in Jammu district, officials said on Thursday.

Pakistan has traditionally sent balloons, flags and pigeons carrying varied messages to the Indian side of the International Border (IB). However, this is the first time a pigeon has been captured carrying a threat letter for a blast, officials said.

The matter has been taken up seriously by Indian security agencies amid the prevailing threat perceptions and anti-India designs.

“The pigeon believed to be flying in from Pakistan was caught in the Katmaria area along the International Border at around 9 PM on 18 August. A chit was found tied to its claws carrying a message to blow up the Jammu railway station,” a senior police officer said.

What did the threat say? According to sources quoted by PTI, the letter carried by the pigeon was written in Urdu and English. It threatened to blow up the Jammu railway station with an IED with lines such as “Kashmir Freedom”, “Time has come”, etc.

Officials said that the security agencies are probing the incident and ascertaining whether it was an act of mischief or a well-planned conspiracy.

Security beefed up Security at the Jammu railway station and along the tracks, which are close to the Pakistan border, has been beefed up, as security agencies do not want to take any chances.

Local police are on high alert. Additionally, dog squads and bomb disposal teams have been deployed in case of an emergency.

According to security experts, the pigeon might have been specially trained and released from across the border with a threat message tied to its claws.