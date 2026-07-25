Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has reacted to Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. “Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation is a huge step towards reshaping our education system. Well done to students across the country; we are proud of all of you.”, Rahul Gandhi said on Saturday (25 July).

“Heartiest congratulations to every young person, every student who took to the streets and stood firm to protect democracy, the Constitution, and their future.” The Congress MP added.

The Amethi MP, being a a touchstone, reminded, “2 demands still remain - the Prime Minister should apologize while respecting the students and India's future, and action should be taken against those guilty of violence against students.”

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What reasons did Dharmendra Pradhan give for his resignation as Union Education Minister? ⌵ Dharmendra Pradhan cited the interest of students and the need to prevent ongoing protests from being exploited by 'anti-national forces' as reasons for his resignation. 2 How did Rahul Gandhi respond to Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation? ⌵ Rahul Gandhi celebrated the resignation as a significant step towards improving the education system and praised the students for their role in the protests, urging the Prime Minister to apologize to the youth. 3 What demands did students continue to push for after Pradhan's resignation? ⌵ Students renewed their demands for an apology from the Prime Minister regarding police violence against protesters and for actions against officials responsible for the examination irregularities. 4 Why do students believe Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation is not the end of their movement? ⌵ Students view Pradhan's resignation as an initial victory but maintain that their broader goals, including an apology from the Prime Minister and accountability for police actions, remain unmet. 5 What impact did nationwide protests have on education reform discussions in India? ⌵ The nationwide protests highlighted significant concerns over transparency and accountability in the education system, ultimately leading to significant political consequences, including Pradhan's resignation.

"For other sections of society—farmers, laborers, the poor, every person whom this government has suppressed and crushed—true courage lies in standing firm in a constitutional manner for one's dignity. The time has come to remove this government." Rahul Gandhi posted on X (formerly Twitter)

Dharmendra Pradhan announced his resignation on Saturday (25 July), saying he had submitted it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the interest of students and to ensure that the ongoing protests over examination irregularities were not exploited by "anti-national forces."

The resignation follows weeks of nationwide protests over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, with students demanding greater transparency, accountability, and reforms in the examination system.

Congress Calls Resignation "Victory for the Youth," Demands PM's Apology

The Indian National Congress moved swiftly to claim the moment as vindication of its own campaign, describing the resignation as a defining win for the country's younger generation.

In a post on its official X account, the party wrote, “Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation is a victory for the youth, a victory for India's Gen Z. This victory belongs to those millions of young people who raised their voices across the country to fix the education system. In the face of the youth's truth, Narendra Modi's arrogance has been shattered, and his lies have been defeated.”

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The party credited Gandhi with keeping the paper leak issue alive since it first surfaced, tracing his advocacy from public demonstrations through to Parliament. "The youth have forced an incompetent and corrupt Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, to resign. From the very first day of the NEET paper leak, opposition leader Rahul Gandhi and the Congress Party have been fighting, from the streets to Parliament, to deliver justice to the youth. This fight will continue, until the education system is reformed," the party said.

Congress also renewed its demand for an apology over the police response to demonstrators at Jantar Mantar on 20 July. "Narendra Modi will have to apologise for ordering lathis to be used on our youth and for the attacks with pellet guns," the post read.

Youth Congress Calls It "First Victory" but Warns Fight Is Not Over

The party's youth wing, the Indian Youth Congress, echoed the sentiment that Pradhan's exit marked only an opening success rather than a conclusion. IYC president Uday Bhanu Chib credited sustained student pressure and Gandhi's continued advocacy for the outcome. "This is the first victory of the country's youth and students' struggle. Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation is the power of the youth's voice," Chib said.

Also Read | Dharmendra Pradhan resigns as Union Education Minister

He was, however, unambiguous that the movement's broader objectives remained unmet. "Pradhan's resignation is a handful of dust in the eyes. Until the prime minister apologises to the country's youth, Amit Shah resigns for ordering the lathi charge on students, and action is taken against the responsible police officers, this Gen Z movement will not be victorious," Chib said.

Pradhan's Resignation Follows Weeks of Nationwide Protest

Dharmendra Pradhan announced his resignation on Saturday, saying he had submitted it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the interest of students and to prevent ongoing protests over examination irregularities from being exploited by what he termed "anti-national forces."