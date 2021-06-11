Time is of essence in giving GST relief: industry body

The appeal for timely tax relief comes on the eve of the GST Council meeting a second time in a fortnight to take a call on demands for GST rate cut on covid related medical supplies. The industry body is also seeking a quick decision on a proposed scheme that would allow small businesses to file returns and pay taxes on a quarterly basis. Now, although returns could be filed every quarter, they have to pay GST on a monthly basis.

