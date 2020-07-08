Subscribe
Home >News >India >Time limit for availing benefits of PMGKY for Ujjwala beneficiaries extended
New Delhi: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar addresses media on cabinet decisions.

1 min read . 04:43 PM IST Edited By Himanshu Dhingra

Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana aims to provide a safety net to people who have been worst by the covid-19 pandemic

Cabinet has approved the extension of time limit for availing the benefits Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY) for Ujjwala beneficiaries by three months.

The extension comes into effect from 1 July 2020.

Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana aims to provide a safety net to people who have been worst by the covid-19 pandemic.

So far a total of 213.77 crore people have benefitted under the scheme in April, May and June of this year.

The cabinet approved extending the scheme for distribution of free food grains to the country's poorest until the end of November to help them cope with the economic pain of the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Briefing reporters about the decisions taken by the Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said 81 crore poorest will be provided 5 kg free foodgrains per person for five more months and one kg pulses per month.

The scheme would cost 1.49 lakh crore.

With inputs from agencies

