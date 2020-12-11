Time names Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as Person of the Year in 2020

Speaking about Harris during an interview with the magazine, Biden said, "She is straight as an arrow. She is really, really bright. She is tough. But yet she has a heart that understands what it’s like to be on the other side of prejudice. She also was an immigrant’s daughter who was raised, in a strange way, like I was. We were taught that we could be anything. Don’t give up, just move, keep pushing. And I just found her to be someone who is, in fact, something happened to me, I knew they could take over. That’s Kamala."