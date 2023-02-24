Time to capture world markets, with growth, scale, speed and volume: Goyal
Speaking of the ₹1,480 crore National Technical Textile Mission, the minister urged the industry and stakeholders to examine what new research, compounds, fabrics, composites and final products can be leveraged in order to capture the global market
New Delhi: Union minister for textiles, Piyush Goyal on Friday said that it was time for the Indian textile industry to focus on scale, quality, speed, and volumes. Addressing the keynote session of ‘Technotex 2023: Envisioning Indian Technical Textiles @2047‘, the minister said that this was the right time to capture world markets.
