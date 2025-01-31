Harsh Goenka has posted a hilarious take on the 2025 Budget. Before the crucial date, the chairman of RPG Enterprises shared a humorous post on Twitter (now X).

Ah, Budget Eve today! Tomorrow, we businessmen shall don the garb of economists and channel our inner Shakespeare—hailing it as visionary, bold, and a masterstroke! Aye, for most of us it is ‘much ado about nothing’ but shall hail it as ‘midsummer’s night dream’.

Also Read | Budget Economic Survey 2025 LIVE: Economic report tabled in the Parliament

Here is how social media users reacted to Goenka’s post.

“Haha, love the humor around Budget Eve! Here’s to all the “visionary” thoughts tomorrow!” posted one social media user.

“Ah, the annual dance of anticipation and expectation, where we all become part-time economists and full-time fortune tellers. The stage is set for the Union Budget 2025. Shall we see visions of growth or whispers of caution? Only time will tell,” commented one user.

Also Read | Economic Survey 2025 Highlights: FM presents report on Indian economy

“Budget Eve is here! Tomorrow, we’ll act like it’s a big deal, even though we know it’s just more of the same. Here's to the show,” came from another.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2025 in Parliament at 11 AM on February 1. This will be her eighth and second full Budget under Narendra Modi’s NDA government.

Stock Market on Budget Day On Budget Day, the BSE and NSE will remain open for trading despite it being a Saturday. The stock market is usually closed on weekends. The stock market exchanges confirmed in a circular that a live trading session would be held for the Budget presentation.

Also Read | Prashanth Tapse suggests these 3 stocks to buy before Budget 2025