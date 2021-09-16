“Boy with Asperger’s Syndrome put all the messy products neatly," he said, adding a few pictures of the mentioned boy in what looks like a supermarket.
“His mother wrote- ‘Companies should hire autistic people. They will have employees who won’t stop until the task is completed.’ Disability sometimes means ability!" he added.
Goenka further said that it's time to create a better and more inclusive world for everybody.
