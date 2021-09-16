‘Time to create more inclusive world’: Harsh Goenka shares touching message. Internet agrees1 min read . 10:19 PM IST
Goenka shared a heartwarming story about disability with the message to create a better and more inclusive world for everybody
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Goenka shared a heartwarming story about disability with the message to create a better and more inclusive world for everybody
It's time the world got more equal for everybody who inhabits it, as per the recent post shared by RPG Enterprises chairman Harsh Goenka.
It's time the world got more equal for everybody who inhabits it, as per the recent post shared by RPG Enterprises chairman Harsh Goenka.
Taking to Twitter, Goenka shared a heartwarming story about disability.
Taking to Twitter, Goenka shared a heartwarming story about disability.
“Boy with Asperger’s Syndrome put all the messy products neatly," he said, adding a few pictures of the mentioned boy in what looks like a supermarket.
“Boy with Asperger’s Syndrome put all the messy products neatly," he said, adding a few pictures of the mentioned boy in what looks like a supermarket.
“His mother wrote- ‘Companies should hire autistic people. They will have employees who won’t stop until the task is completed.’ Disability sometimes means ability!" he added.
“His mother wrote- ‘Companies should hire autistic people. They will have employees who won’t stop until the task is completed.’ Disability sometimes means ability!" he added.
Goenka further said that it's time to create a better and more inclusive world for everybody.
Goenka further said that it's time to create a better and more inclusive world for everybody.
Replying to this, Indian cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle wrote: “I have heard some lovely stories from @VRFerose on this and his #IndiaInclusionSummit is an eye-opener (sic)."
Replying to this, Indian cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle wrote: “I have heard some lovely stories from @VRFerose on this and his #IndiaInclusionSummit is an eye-opener (sic)."
Other followers of Goenka also had their own inputs from messages on the topic.
Other followers of Goenka also had their own inputs from messages on the topic.
“This-Ability! Equal all the way. Has to be inculcated top down Sir (sic)," wrote one Twitter user.
“This-Ability! Equal all the way. Has to be inculcated top down Sir (sic)," wrote one Twitter user.
“excellent example sir ! we all need to look around and find the right fits instead of fitting or forcefitting people into a role and then rejecting them (sic)," said another person.
“excellent example sir ! we all need to look around and find the right fits instead of fitting or forcefitting people into a role and then rejecting them (sic)," said another person.
“They are differently abled. A spectrum common people don’t tend to care about, oftentimes neglected or misread," replied a follower of Goenka.
“They are differently abled. A spectrum common people don’t tend to care about, oftentimes neglected or misread," replied a follower of Goenka.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!