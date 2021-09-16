Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News >India >'Time to create more inclusive world': Harsh Goenka shares touching message. Internet agrees

‘Time to create more inclusive world’: Harsh Goenka shares touching message. Internet agrees

Premium
Harsh Goenka
10:19 PM IST Livemint

Goenka shared a heartwarming story about disability with the message to create a better and more inclusive world for everybody

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

It's time the world got more equal for everybody who inhabits it, as per the recent post shared by RPG Enterprises chairman Harsh Goenka.

Taking to Twitter, Goenka shared a heartwarming story about disability. 

“Boy with Asperger’s Syndrome put all the messy products neatly," he said, adding a few pictures of the mentioned boy in what looks like a supermarket.

“His mother wrote- ‘Companies should hire autistic people. They will have employees who won’t stop until the task is completed.’ Disability sometimes means ability!" he added. 

Goenka further said that it's time to create a better and more inclusive world for everybody. 

Replying to this, Indian cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle wrote: “I have heard some lovely stories from @VRFerose on this and his #IndiaInclusionSummit is an eye-opener (sic)."

Other followers of Goenka also had their own inputs from messages on the topic. 

“This-Ability! Equal all the way. Has to be inculcated top down Sir (sic)," wrote one Twitter user. 

“excellent example sir ! we all need to look around and find the right fits instead of fitting or forcefitting people into a role and then rejecting them (sic)," said another person. 

“They are differently abled. A spectrum common people don’t tend to care about, oftentimes neglected or misread," replied a follower of Goenka. 

