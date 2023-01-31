Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra has been bullish on the Adani-Hindenburg row that was triggered by the Hindenburg report on Gautam Adani and his conglomerate Adani group. The report flags massive stock manipulation by the richest Indian Asian for the congomerate, which Mp Moitra has stated was earlier pointed out by her.

In her recent tweets, on Tuesday, Moitra drew attention to Total Energies, a company, which she alleges got a ‘a contract without a tender’.

‘I told you so again’, MP Moitra pointed out about alleged fraud ont he part of Total Energies, which she alleges is ‘either unknowing or equally complicit’ in the alleged fraud by the Adani Group.

TotalEnergies SE is a European multinational integrated energy and petroleum company founded in 1924 and one of the seven supermajor oil companies

Moitra shared a screenshot of a tweet she had shared on Twitter, back in 2019. In that tweet she had said, “IOC LNG confirms cost of 5,151 cr for own 5 MMTPA Ennore terminal. Adani paid 46,500 crores by IOCL and GAIL for use or pay contract for 4.5 MMTPA Dhamra terminal. Answers, anyone?"

In 2019 the TMC MP has alleged that state-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and GAIL India have "signed ₹46,500 crore use or pay contract for LNG terminal at Dhamra with Adani without tender process".

I told you so- again. Way back in Dec 2019. Time to investigate @Totalenergies who is either unknowing or equally complicit of getting a contract without a tender! @CVCIndia pic.twitter.com/MR8Ktllymc — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) January 31, 2023

Dhamra LNG terminal is a five million tonne per annum (Mtpa) LNG import and regasification facility at Dhamra Port, in the Bhadrak district of Odisha, India.

IOC and GAIL had on 21 September 2016, signed a 'non-binding' agreement to buy 50 per cent stake in Adani Group's ₹5,500-crore Dhamra LNG project in Odisha. But that agreement expired on September 20, 2018, without being translated into a firm pact apparently because of differences over valuation.

Also, Petronet LNG - a firm in which GAIL and IOC are promoters - had shelved plans to set up a 5 million tonne a year LNG import facility at Gangavaram in Andhra Pradesh. After shelving their respective plans, IOC and GAIL signed a pact with Dhamra LNG Terminal, a firm owned by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), a part of the Adani Group.

The two firms also have an equity stake in Petronet LNG which operates two LNG regas terminals, one at Dahej in Gujarat and the other at Kochi in Kerala.

Moitra also pointed out that Indian Oil Corportaion (IOCL) has landed in double jeopardy considering the fact they have been ‘kicked out from ownership and trapped into a lease contract to pay 10x to Adani’.

Chickens are coming home to roost for IOCL. I warned that this would happen. IOCL kicked out from ownership and trapped into a lease contract to pay 10x to Adani. Read @indiapetroplus latest newsletter @Totalenergies @CVCIndia pic.twitter.com/kmPV7AsCix — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) January 31, 2023

Earlier Moitra had sent a fresh letter to Sebi enquiring about the investigations in Adani and also a series of questions targeting the Adani Group companies. In the letter the TMC leader wrote," Based on the statement by the Adani Group, it seems that SEBI has completed its investigation in this matter and if the investigation was completed the Adani Group won the matter in the court with all charges dismissed or SEBI discharged them. I would like to understand when was the investigation on the matter was completed? What were the findings? What action was taken? What went to the court? When did it go?