‘Time to investigate TotalEnergies’: Mahua Moitra amps up heat on Adani-Hindenburg row3 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 07:29 PM IST
- In her recent tweets, on Tuesday, Moitra drew attention to Total Energies, a company, which she alleges got a ‘a contract without a tender’.
Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra has been bullish on the Adani-Hindenburg row that was triggered by the Hindenburg report on Gautam Adani and his conglomerate Adani group. The report flags massive stock manipulation by the richest Indian Asian for the congomerate, which Mp Moitra has stated was earlier pointed out by her.
