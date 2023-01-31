Earlier Moitra had sent a fresh letter to Sebi enquiring about the investigations in Adani and also a series of questions targeting the Adani Group companies. In the letter the TMC leader wrote," Based on the statement by the Adani Group, it seems that SEBI has completed its investigation in this matter and if the investigation was completed the Adani Group won the matter in the court with all charges dismissed or SEBI discharged them. I would like to understand when was the investigation on the matter was completed? What were the findings? What action was taken? What went to the court? When did it go?

