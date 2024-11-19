Delhi's air quality remains in the 'severe plus' category with an AQI of 488, prompting the Supreme Court to mandate strict enforcement of anti-pollution measures. Concerns rise as smog impacts visibility and health in several northern cities, including Mumbai.

Delhi's air quality stayed in the 'severe plus' category for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, with thick smog reducing visibility and pushing pollution levels to alarmingly high levels. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 488 at 8 am, placing the city in the hazardous 'severe plus' category.

A user named 'Ray' said in a post on X, "Clean air is a Fundamental human right. But in Delhi, you have to pay for it, too, with an additional 18% GST. It's time to learn Kannada and permanently settle in Bengaluru, where AQI ranges 60-80. "

The Supreme Court on Monday directed Delhi and NCR states to rigorously implement GRAP Stage IV anti-pollution measures, as the Air Quality Index (AQI) remains in the "severe" category. A bench led by Justices Abhay S. Oka and Augustine George Masih also instructed the states to form teams to monitor compliance with the measures. The court further ordered the continuation of GRAP Stage IV actions, even if the AQI falls below 450, and mandated that all NCR states and the central government file compliance affidavits.

This decision followed a sharp rise in Delhi's daily average AQI to 441 by 4 pm on Sunday, escalating further to 457 by 7 pm, prompting an emergency meeting of the GRAP Sub-Committee.

GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan) is a set of anti-air pollution measures implemented in the national capital and its surrounding areas based on the severity of the situation. Restrictions under GRAP Stages III and IV are enforced when air quality becomes severe.

