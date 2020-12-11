Time to revisit centre-state powers and functions: Finance Commission chairman

The 15th Finance Commission chairman NK Singh on Friday advocated setting up of a high-powered committee of domain experts to revisit the powers and functions allocated to the centre and states under the 7th Schedule of Indian constitution keeping in pace with changes in technology and national priorities. The 7th Schedule divides the subjects broadly into Union, State and the Concurrent list.

“Over a period of time the division of functions got increasingly eroded. The first reason perhaps would be the constitution of the Planning Commission in 1951. Another reason is the shifting of the subjects like forest and education from the State to the Concurrent list by the 42nd Amendment of the Constitution, which significantly changed the dynamics. Some examples in today’s context are the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act of 2005, the Right of Children to Free and the National Food Security Act 2013. Thus, we need to revisit the VII Schedule of the Constitution in a more fundamental way," Singh said.

Singh said these national priorities understandably encompass a number of areas where the federal government has taken initiatives like education, health, electricity and infrastructure, to mention a few. “This high-powered committee of experts should not only consist of parliamentarians and legal luminaries, but equally of experts with domain knowledge from economists, academia, policy makers and others engaged in the implementation of national priorities," he proposed.

Singh said India’s economic progress, global interdependence and the seamless integration through technology, have legitimately reopened many of these settled contours for further deliberation. “Many have argued that the trust between various forms of government is waning. Are there new seeds of suspicion and mistrust? Are the existing arrangements governing Centre-State relations – legislative, executive and financial – envisaged in the Constitution adequate to meet the aspirations of Indian society? A society which is changing rapidly as it becomes both domestically and internationally more integrated," he said.

Singh advocated further rationalisation of centrally sponsored schemes by revisiting Article 282 of the constitution to make them flexible enough to allow States to adapt and innovate. Total public outlays on these Centrally Sponsored Schemes are close to ₹6-7 trillion per annum with the central government alone spending over ₹3.5 trillion, which is 1.2% of GDP.

“There have been successive attempts to rationalise these schemes, the last being under the Committee headed by the former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chauhan. However, their numbers and diversity continue to remain very robust. Based on the internal exercise of the Fifteenth Finance Commission there are approximately 211 schemes/sub-schemes under the 29-umbrella core and core of the core schemes. Many of these exist masked under the so-called umbrella schemes. Considering that the States often protest that these schemes are ill designed and not suited to their specific needs and entails significant financial outlays by them, no State has really decided to abandon them," he added.

Singh said the symmetry in the working of the GST Council and the Finance Commission deserves serious considerations. “The Finance commissions recommend distribution of revenues between Union and the States and thereafter, among the States further to the third tier. They look at projections of the expenditure and revenue, but issues of GST rates exemptions, changes, and implementation of the indirect taxes are entirely within the domain of the GST Council. This leads to unsettled questions on the ways to monitor, scrutinise and optimise revenue outcomes. Since both the Finance Commission and the GST Council are constitutional bodies, the coordination mechanism between the two is now an inescapable necessity," he added.

