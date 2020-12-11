Time to revisit centre-state powers and functions: Finance Commission chairman

Singh said the symmetry in the working of the GST Council and the Finance Commission deserves serious considerations. “The Finance commissions recommend distribution of revenues between Union and the States and thereafter, among the States further to the third tier. They look at projections of the expenditure and revenue, but issues of GST rates exemptions, changes, and implementation of the indirect taxes are entirely within the domain of the GST Council. This leads to unsettled questions on the ways to monitor, scrutinise and optimise revenue outcomes. Since both the Finance Commission and the GST Council are constitutional bodies, the coordination mechanism between the two is now an inescapable necessity," he added.