Updated: 19 Nov 2021, 09:47 AM IST
In his address to the nation, PM Modi said, ‘Today I want to tell everyone that we have decided to repeal all three farm laws’
In a major move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today announced the repealing of the three farm laws. In his address to the nation, PM Modi said, "Today I want to tell everyone that we have decided to repeal all three farm laws."
Here are top quotes from PM Narendra Modi's address:
When the country gave us the opportunity to serve as Pradhan Sevaks in 2014, we gave top priority to agricultural development and farmer welfare.
To overcome the challenges of the small farmers of the country, we worked all-around on seeds, insurance, markets and savings.
Along with good quality seeds, the government also connected the farmers with facilities like neem coated urea, soil health card and micro-irrigation. Many steps were also taken for the farmers to get the right price for their produce in return for their hard work.
We worked to provide farmers with seeds at reasonable rates and facilities like micro-irrigation, 22 crore soil health cards. Such factors have contributed to increased agriculture production. We strengthened Fasal Bima Yojana, brought more farmers under it.
The procurement by the central government broke the record of the past several decades.
Our government is committed to farmers' welfare, especially small farmers. We are committed to serving them fully.
Haven't been able to convince farmers. Only a section of them was opposing the laws, but we kept trying to educate, inform them.
We tried our best to explain to farmers. We were even ready to modify the laws, suspend them too. The matter reached the Supreme Court as well.
We haven't been able to explain to our farmers. This is not a time to blame anyone. I want to tell you that we have taken the farm laws back. We are repealing the farm laws.