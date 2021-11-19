‘Time to scrap all the three farm laws’: Read PM Modi's top quotes here

In his address to the nation, PM Modi said, ‘Today I want to tell everyone that we have decided to repeal all three farm laws’

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

In a major move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today announced the repealing of the three farm laws. In his address to the nation, PM Modi said, "Today I want to tell everyone that we have decided to repeal all three farm laws." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a major move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today announced the repealing of the three farm laws. In his address to the nation, PM Modi said, "Today I want to tell everyone that we have decided to repeal all three farm laws."

Here are top quotes from PM Narendra Modi's address: {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Here are top quotes from PM Narendra Modi's address: {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}