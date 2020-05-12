Time to strengthen poor, labourers and farmers, says PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reached out to the financially weaker sections, migrant labourers and farmers and said that the three sections had suffered enough and it was the duty of the country to strengthen them

Addressing the nation, Modi said that since experts have said that coronavirus will remain part of our lives, the country should resolve that that people will wear mask, maintain social distance and continue to work for the development of the country. PM Modi announced a special financial package of Rs.20 lakh crore and stressed that there was a need for being self-reliant with the pledge that the world is one family.

"Migrant labourers, farmers, poor have suffered a lot. It is our duty to strengthen them, be it from financially weaker sections, organised or unorganised sector. They have suffered a lot and have sacrificed for us. Labourers and farmers have been working for the country," said Modi in his 33 minute long speech.

PM said that the coronavirus pandemic had shown the power of struggle and patience of the poor people specially the street vendors, labourers, domestic labourers - they have faced a lot of trouble, sacrificed a lot. Modi said that there was no one in the country who would have not felt their absence.

"It is our responsibility to make them powerful, take big steps for their economic advantage.

Keeping this in mind, whether the poor, labourers, migrant labourers, those engaged in animal husbandry, fishermen, those from organized or unorganized sector - for all groups something significant will be announced in the financial package," Modi said.

Addressing the nation, Modi said that the rules of nationwide lockdown in its fourth phase will be announced before the end of the third phase. PM emphasized that while corornavirus will be part of the lives of people, the resolve of the people would be stronger.

“Lockdown 4 will entirely be of a new hue, with new rules. The suggestions we get from states will for the basis of Lockdown 4. You will get information on this before 18 May. I am absolutely confident that we will abide by rules, fight the pandemic and move ahead," he added.

Just a day after a detailed meeting with chief ministers of all the key states, PM Modi on Tuesday added that the fourth phase of lockdown will be of different from earlier ones and the views of state governments will form basis of extension.

Modi in the meeting with chief ministers on Monday asked chief ministers to send specific feedback by Friday on the contours of economic activities and other guidelines that should be followed in the fourth phase of lockdown. The third phase of lockdown is scheduled to end on Sunday.

