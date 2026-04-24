TIME, Reliance partner to debut TIME100 Next India list; Mumbai gala at NMACC in Dec 2026

TIME on Thursday announced the launch of TIME100 Next India, marking the first-ever international expansion of its TIME100 Next franchise. The initiative, being rolled out in partnership with Reliance Industries, will spotlight 100 emerging Indian leaders across sectors, culminating in both an editorial list and a gala event scheduled for December 2026.

The announcement was made on stage at the annual TIME100 Gala in New York City by TIME Chief Executive Officer Jessica Sibley and Nita Mukesh Ambani, Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation.

The inaugural TIME100 Next India list will be curated by TIME editors and will recognise 100 emerging leaders from India and the global Indian diaspora.

These individuals are expected to represent a broad cross-section of fields including arts, science, business, sports, advocacy, and more reflecting the diversity and dynamism of India’s next generation of changemakers.

“We are thrilled to bring TIME100 Next to India for the first time,” said Sibley. “TIME100 Next India reflects our ongoing commitment to recognizing and convening the next generation of leaders who are driving progress across industries and around the world. We are grateful to Reliance for their partnership in making this a reality.”

Ambani said the partnership aligns with Reliance’s broader vision of innovation and leadership in India. “At Reliance, we're committed to building India's future by empowering the next generation of talent, ideas, and leadership,” she said. “We're excited to partner with TIME to bring TIME100 NEXT India at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai, India, for the first time ever. It has always been our vision to bring the best of the world to India and the best of India to the world.”

Dan Macsai, TIME’s Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Editor who oversees the TIME100 franchise, said the expansion underscores the growing global relevance of Indian talent. “TIME100 Next has become one of the most powerful platforms for identifying the leaders who will define the decades ahead. Expanding to India allows us to bring that spotlight to an extraordinary generation of emerging talent at a pivotal moment and to tell their stories for a truly global audience,” he said.

The launch of TIME100 Next India represents a significant milestone in the broader international expansion of the TIME100 franchise. While TIME100 Next has primarily focused on global emerging leaders, this India edition marks its first dedicated country-specific iteration.

To date, TIME has also convened TIME100 Impact Awards events internationally since 2021 and, through its rapidly expanding global events division, has hosted events across cities spanning five continents, further strengthening its footprint beyond the United States.