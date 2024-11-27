Time2Justice.ai: AI-Powered Legal Platform saving lakhs in Legal and HR Operations for Indian Enterprises

Mumbai, 27th November, 2024 – A fast-growing manufacturing firm in Kolkata (Lalbaba Engineering Group) recently faced the daunting task of hiring 50 new employees and onboarding key vendors for an expansion project. The HR and legal teams struggled with tight timelines and high costs. Turning to Time2Justice.ai, they found an innovative solution. “By using Time2Justice’s AI-powered instant background checks, we’ve verified candidates’ employment histories, educational qualifications, and criminal records instantly", said Deepak Chaudhury, Chief Strategy Officer of Lalbaba. This approach not only reduced verification timelines by 99 percent but also saved the firm over ₹1.25 lakhs. Simultaneously, “Time2Justice.ai’s legal drafting tools enabled us to create error-free employee and vendor agreements tailored to Indian laws, avoiding ₹1,50,000 in legal fees for us", said Chaudhury. This is one of many success stories attributed to Time2Justice.ai, India’s first AI-powered legal platform designed specifically to address the unique needs of Indian businesses. Since its launch, the platform has onboarded over 50 clients in just 90 days, transforming how small-medium sized enterprises handle their legal and HR workflows. Comply faster with the Indian judicial and tax system with Time2Justice: For businesses in industries like manufacturing, retail, staffing, and technology, legal and HR challenges are compounded by resource limitations and increasing compliance demands. India’s legal system, with over 45 million pending cases, often creates additional hurdles for companies trying to stay compliant. According to PRS India, legal costs can account for five to ten percent of operational budgets for businesses, while inefficient background checks can delay hiring decisions by two to three weeks. Time2Justice.ai addresses these pain points by combining artificial intelligence with user-friendly solutions tailored to Indian laws. Instant AI background checks and document drafting: Time2Justice.ai provides tools that streamline complex processes, such as contract drafting, compliance management, and employee background checks. For the manufacturing firm, the platform’s AI-powered background checks allowed the HR team to onboard candidates quickly without compromising due diligence. The legal drafting feature, meanwhile, ensured that vendor contracts met regulatory requirements without incurring steep external counsel fees. Get instant expert opinion on complex legal and tax matters: The platform’s ability to combine speed and compliance resonates with small-medium sized enterprises, many of which face the dual challenge of managing growth while navigating complex legal landscapes. A Deloitte report highlights that nearly 40 percent of MSMEs in India struggle with contract management, often due to the unavailability of affordable legal expertise. For businesses like the manufacturing firm, Time2Justice.ai bridges this gap, making routine tasks faster, more affordable, and more reliable. The platform’s impact extends beyond hiring and contracts. In another case, a retail business used Time2Justice.ai to resolve compliance queries in real time, avoiding potential operational delays. Similarly, a tech startup automated its NDA and franchise agreement processes, saving up to ₹50,000 per document and accelerating its ability to form partnerships. CA / IIM MBA and Texas educated Computer Engineer as Founders: Time2Justice.ai’s founders bring a wealth of experience that has shaped the platform’s capabilities. Neeraj Gutgutia, the business lead, is a Chartered Accountant and MBA graduate from IIM Indore. With leadership experience at Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank, Gutgutia also founded Right2Vote.in, an online voting platform managing over 3,000 elections annually. His vision for Time2Justice.ai is to simplify legal workflows for businesses, enabling them to focus on growth. Prateek Agrawal, the Chief Technology Officer, is a Computer Engineer and AI expert with an MS from Texas with over 18 years of experience consulting Fortune 100 companies and teaching AI to over 10,000 professionals. Agrawal, also a founder of www.ivyproschool.com - India’s leading GenAI & Data ed-tech firm since 2008, believes that the future of legal services lies in AI-driven solutions that bring speed and precision to traditionally time-consuming tasks. The success of Time2Justice.ai also reflects broader trends in India’s legal and business ecosystems. The Indian legal services market is projected to grow from USD 2.34 billion in 2024 to USD 3.18 billion by 2029, driven by demand for pre-litigation services and legal tech innovations. With manufacturing contributing 17 percent to India’s GDP, the sector’s increasing adoption of technology solutions underscores the critical role platforms like Time2Justice.ai play in enabling growth. More relevant than ChatGPT, designed for Indian laws: By offering tools tailored to Indian laws, Time2Justice.ai stands out from generic AI solutions. Its legal query solver provides instant answers to compliance questions, eliminating reliance on external advisors for routine queries. Additionally, its document drafting capabilities ensure contracts are legally sound, helping businesses mitigate risks and reduce operational costs. As enterprises adopt AI-driven platforms, Time2Justice.ai is leading the way, helping businesses save up to ₹2–3 lakhs annually on legal and HR tasks while completing processes 80 to 90 percent faster than traditional methods. “Our mission is to provide small-medium sized enterprises with the tools they need to thrive in today’s fast-paced, compliance-driven environment," said Gutgutia. “With Time2Justice.ai, businesses can handle legal complexities with confidence while focusing on what matters most—their growth," said Agrawal. For companies looking to streamline their legal and HR operations, Time2Justice.ai offers a practical and powerful solution. To explore its features or schedule a demo, visit time2justice.ai or watch this concept video. (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}