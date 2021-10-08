Timeline: Air India returns to Tatas' hangar as group wins bid. See Photos 12 Photos . Updated: 08 Oct 2021, 05:00 PM IST Livemint Tata Sons regained control of Air India - nearly 70 years after its nationalisation - with the government picking up the salt-to-software conglomerate as the winning bidder for the debt-laden state-run airline. 1/12Air India founded by JRD Tata as Tata Airlines, India's first airline. It operated only domestic flights at that time. (REUTERS) 2/121946 - Tata Airlines converted into a public company and renamed Air-India Ltd. In the same year, the airline adopts its widely recognised 'Maharaja' mascot (AFP) 3/121953 - Air-India nationalised; splits into two - a domestic airline and an international carrier. (HT_PRINT) 4/12July 2009 - Appoints State Bank of India to prepare a roadmap for the airline's recovery after years of losses under state control and emergence of new players. (HT_PRINT) 5/12April 2012 - India approves a $5.8 billion bailout for Air India, which was to be received by 2020. (MINT_PRINT) 6/12March 28, 2018 - India plans to sell a controlling stake, along with roughly $5.1 billion of the carrier's debt. (AP) 7/12June 20, 2018 - India shelves a plan to sell a 76% stake due to lack of interest from bidders (Bloomberg) 8/12Dec. 12, 2019 - The government decides to sell 100% of its stake after failing to find takers for its offer of 76% and full debt of the company. Provides flexible debt assumption terms. (MINT_PRINT) 9/12Jan. 27, 2020 - India renews push to sell stake. (REUTERS) 10/12Aug. 7, 2020 - At least 17 people are killed and more than 100 injured after a plane belonging to budget arm Air India Express overshoots the runway near a southern Indian city. (ANI) 11/12Sept. 15, 2021 - India's finance ministry says Air India has received financial bids from Tata Sons and Ajay Singh, promoter of budget airline SpiceJet. (Bloomberg) 12/12Oct. 8, 2021 - India government announces Tata Sons as the winning bidder for its 100% stake in Air India, after the conglomerate bid ₹180 billion rupees (HT_PRINT)