Timely infusion of technology in defence sector is crucial: Rajnath Singh1 min read . Updated: 11 Jul 2022, 07:22 PM IST
- Singh said that weapons and systems are being developed keeping in mind the crucial role AI can play in future warfare
Listen to this article
NEW DELHI : Timely infusion of technology is crucial in the defence sector and the spin-off benefits of futuristic technology developed by the defence ministry organisations will also be available to the civilians, defence minister Rajnath Singh has said.