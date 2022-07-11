NEW DELHI : Timely infusion of technology is crucial in the defence sector and the spin-off benefits of futuristic technology developed by the defence ministry organisations will also be available to the civilians, defence minister Rajnath Singh has said.

An official statement from the government said quoting Singh that weapons and systems are being developed keeping in mind the crucial role AI can play in future warfare. Singh was speaking at an event called ‘artificial intelligence (AI) in defence’ organised by the ministry.

“We have started incorporation of AI applications in remote piloted, unmanned aerial vehicles etc. There is a need to move further in this direction so that we can develop autonomous weapon systems. Timely infusion of technologies like AI and Big Data in the defence sector is of utmost importance, so that we are not left behind the technological curve and are able to take maximum advantage of technology for our services," the statement said quoting the minister.

Although the mandate of the organisations of ministry of defence is to develop futuristic technologies for the armed forces, its spin-off benefits will also be available to the civilians, Singh said.

Singh launched 75 AI products at the event. Three AI products developed by state-owned companies having dual use applications and good market potential--AI-enabled voice transcription/analysis software developed by Bharat Electronics Limited, driver fatigue monitoring system developed by Bharat Earth Movers Limited and AI-enabled evaluation of welding defects in X-rays of non-destructive testing developed by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers were screened during the event, the statement said. These products are expected to open up new business avenues for the Defence public sector enterprises, it said.

The minister also said that several agreements have been signed with the industry for faster promotion of AI applications in the Services.