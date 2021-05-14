Times Group chairperson Indu Jain passes away

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Media owner Indu Jain, chairperson, of the Bennett, Coleman & Co. Ltd (BCCL), passed away on Thursday. She was 84. Times group’s English news channel confirmed the news. In a news report it said Jain was a spiritual seeker and philanthropist.

A spiritualist, Jain founded the Times Foundation in 2000 with sustainable development as one of its key goals. The Foundation engages in community service and runs the Times Relief Fund to offer assistance in the event of natural disasters.

According to Times Now, Jain had deep knowledge of ancient scriptures. She was an ardent follower of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev.

Jain was an advocate of world peace. In 2000, she addressed the UN at the Millennium World Peace Summit of Religious and Spiritual Leaders.

Passionate about women’s rights, she was the founder president of Ficci Ladies Organisation. She also served as chairperson of the Bharatiya Jnanpith Trust, a literary and research foundation presenting India’s highest literary awards for work in Indian languages.

Jain was also the recipient of Padma Bhushan in 2016. In 2019 she got the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Institute of Company Scretaries of India for translating excellence in corporate governance into reality. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

She is survived by sons Samir and Vineet Jain. Samir Jain is vice chairman of BCCL, India's largest and diversified media company with brands across publishing, television, internet, radio & outdoor. Vineet Jain is managing director at BCCL.

