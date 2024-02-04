Timex is betting big on analogue watches in its second-largest market
While acknowledging the impact of smartwatches, Timex global president and CEO Tobias Reiss-Schmidt said the company continues to focus on traditional watches as he believes the two cater to different needs.
New Delhi: India's large and expanding consumer class, coupled with its low watch penetration, presents a significant opportunity for watchmakers. Timex Group India is looking to capitalise on this, with a focus on domestic production, in line with the "Make in India" initiative.