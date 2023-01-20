Timing is sinister…: UK's Lord Rami Ranger condemns BBC documentary on PM Modi2 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2023, 10:28 PM IST
I condemn violence and I equally condemn those stirring up religious hatred in the UK by bringing up the politics of the subcontinent, he wrote to BBC
The timing for the BBC documentary on the Gujarat riots is sinister considering India and the UK are working for a free trade agreement, India has assumed the presidency of G20 and the UK has an Indian-origin prime minister, Lord Rami Ranger, a member of the House of Lords of the UK Parliament, wrote to the broadcaster condemning it.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×