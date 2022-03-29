Tina Dabi ready to tie the knot again, shares pic with fiance Pradeep Gawande

Pradeep also posted a photo with Tina where she can be seen wearing a red saree, while he is wearing a matching red kurta

Indian Administrative Service officer Tina Dabi, who topped the civil service exams in 2015, is all set to marry colleague Pradeep Gawande – a 2013 batch IAS officer. She took to social media on Monday to announce her engagement. "I am wearing the smile you (PradeepGawande) gave me, fiance," she wrote on Instagram. She also tagged the husband-to-be in the picture.

Pradeep also posted a photo with Tina where she can be seen wearing a red saree, while he is wearing a matching red kurta. "Together, is my favourite place to be!," he wrote in his Instagram post.

Tina Dabi was previously married to IAS Athar Khan. The two Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers made the headlines when they got married in April 2018. Their wedding was attended by top politicians--Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Union Ministers and then Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan.

However, the duo filed the application for divorce before the court in November 2020 with mutual consent.

Tina Dabi has completed her graduation from Delhi University's Lady Shri Ram College. She became the first Dalit to top the prestigious civil services exam, that too in the first attempt.

