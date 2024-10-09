Tina Dabi’s ’safai abhiyan’ against Rajasthan spa center takes internet by storm: ’In Singham avatar...’

IAS officer Tina Dabi reportedly raided a spa centre linked to sex racket in Barmer, Rajasthan. Several videos and photos from the raid were circulated on social media on Wednesday.

Updated9 Oct 2024, 07:12 PM IST
IAS officer Tina Dabi
IAS officer Tina Dabi

Popular IAS officer Tina Dabi's action against a spa centre in Rajasthan's Barmer was being widely praised by several social media users on Wednesday. Dabi was posted as the district collector of Rajasthan's Barmer last month. It was alleged that a sex racket was being run at the spa centre where raids were conducted by Tina Dabi's team recently.

In a viral video, a police official was quotes as saying that a "safai abhiyaan" or a cleanliness drive was being conducted on the road connecting "Chamunda chauraha" and "Sadar thana (police station)" as per "collector madam's" directions.

"We have come here to maintain law and order...in the meantime, four women and two men had locked themselves in a room...the SDM broke the glass and entered the room and found these people...we have sent them to Kotwali police station for verification...The investigation is going on," police said..

The officer didn't mention Dabi's name. However, NDTV reported on Wednesday that Dabi raided a spa centre, which was reportedly a front for an alleged sex racket. The report claimed that a cleaning campaign was underway near the Sadar police station area when all of a sudden Tina Dabi arrived for a surprise inspection.

During the inspection, Dabi reportedly noticed a spa centre with locked doors. No one opened them despite knocking it several times. Some police officials then entered the spa centre through the roof, and some broke the door to enter the spa centre.

"There were many rooms inside the spa centre, in which five girls and two men were found in objectionable conditions, police said. Sadar police station took all of them into custody on suspicion of prostitution and all of them are being questioned," the report added.

Mint couldn't verify the claims and videos sirculaing on social media

'In Singham avatar...'

As the incident went viral, many social media lauded Tina Dabi for the purported action. On user said, “Barmer jila collector ache achon ki safai kar rhi hai...Along with the cleaning of Barmer city, the spa centre was also cleaned today. This is the power of a Dalit IAS who becomes an officer through reservation.”

 

Another lauded, “Collector Tina Dabi was again seen in 'Singham' avatar, got the gate of the spa center broken in filmy style, 6 people were arrested...”

One user on X posted, "We are proud of Collector Sahiba". Collector Tina Dabi took action against the spa centers spreading unethical filth in the city with a cleanliness drive..."

First Published:9 Oct 2024, 07:12 PM IST
      Popular in News

