Tips for India's middle-income journey from top ADB economist Albert Park
Gireesh Chandra Prasad 5 min read 13 May 2024, 07:30 AM IST
Summary
- Becoming a modern economy producing sophisticated goods and services requires greater focus on education, apart from the ongoing thrust on infrastructure creation, says Albert Park. It also needs to maintain an open economy and increase the ease of doing business.
India's ascent to a middle income-economy hinges on better education and continued focus on infrastructure creation, Asian Development Bank (ADB) chief economist Albert Park said, citing the successful experience of other developed economies.
