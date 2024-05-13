Tips for India's middle-income journey from top ADB economist Albert Park

Also read: Our school infrastructure needs to be revamped to flatten its pyramid

Ease of doing business

According to Park, India needs to focus on improving the ease of doing business and keep tariffs low. “There are many parts where the government should work closely with businesses to understand what the constraints are and improve the ease of doing business. Of course, India made progress on that. After the elections, when there is the political space, tougher reforms could come. The other point is that to enter the global value chain, India really needs to make a commitment to being open, especially on the import tariff side. There is a need to simplify tariffs, reduce them and certainly make sure that the subsectors, where India has the comparative advantage, are not suffering from having to pay higher costs of intermediate inputs because of tariffs."