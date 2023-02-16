Nalin Kumar Kateel, the Karnataka BJP chief who is notorious for making contentious statements, has urged people to execute any fervent supporters of Tipu Sultan, the Mysorean emperor who ruled in the 18th century. He has stated that the descendants of Tipu Sultan ought to be driven away and consigned to the woods. Kateel’s comment comes as the Karnataka assembly election is less than three months away.

