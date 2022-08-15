Tired of long check-ins at Delhi airport? Avail this quicker method to save time

The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) has launched a beta version of the DigiYatra app on the android platforms that will allow the passengers to check-in quickly at the Indira Gandhi International Airport's Terminal 3.
Are you tired of long check-in process at airports? Don't worry! Now you can save your time by availing a quicker check-in method at Delhi airport. The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) has launched a beta version of the DigiYatra app on the android platforms that will allow the passengers to check-in quickly at the Indira Gandhi International Airport's Terminal 3.
According to PTI reports, the DIAL has launched this facility on Monday, under which, the passenger will now pass through various checkpoints at the airport through paperless and contactless processing using facial features to establish the identity which would be linked to the boarding pass.
In an official statement, the DIAL said, "We had installed the required facility at Terminal 3 of Delhi International airport and already conducted its DigiYatra trials. Around 20,000 passengers had the effortless and secured travel experience after using this new facility during the trial sessions."
The statement as quoted by PTI said that these 20,000 passengers submitted their biometric and other details through kiosks at Terminal 3 for their specific flights.
After this, they are required to submit their biometrics and other details through this app, which will remain stored for all the flights through which he or she will travel at Delhi airport's Terminal 3. They do not need to submit all these details before every flight at Terminal 3.
The DIAL stated that the beta version of the DigiYatra app has been made available on the Android platform and will also be available on IOS in a few weeks. The application will be used the passengers themselves to do their entire biometric registration for travelling through flights.
Once the passenger downloads the app, he or she is required to register his or her phone number and Aadhar card details, then, take a selfie, add vaccination details and scan the boarding pass, it added.
