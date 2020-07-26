Home >News >India >Tired of wearing masks? Imagine how corona warriors are fighting the pandemic: PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat
Tired of wearing masks? Imagine how corona warriors are fighting the pandemic: PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat

1 min read . Updated: 26 Jul 2020, 01:39 PM IST Edited By Sangeeta Ojha

  • PM Modi said that the country has to fight the battle against coronavirus with full awareness and vigilance
  • The Prime Minister urged those who feel discomfort in wearing a face mask to remember corona warriors

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today reiterated the importance of wearing masks and social distancing in the fight against coronavirus pandemic. Addressing the nation through his 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme, PM Modi urged the country to fight the battle against coronavirus with 'full awareness and vigilance'.

PM Modi said people have to continue wearing masks, keep a distance of two yards, wash hands continuously, not spit anywhere and take full care of cleanliness and hygiene as these are the weapons that can protect us against the coronavirus disease.

He also urged those who feel discomfort in wearing a face mask to remember corona warriors.

"There are times when masks cause inconvenience, one feels like removing them from the face- especially during a conversation. When a mask is required the most, we tend to remove it. At such times, I urge you that whenever you feel your mask is bothersome and you want to remove it, spare a thought for those doctors, those nurses; think of our corona warriors," he said.

"You will find them wearing masks for hours together, diligently working to save our lives- sometimes wearing masks for a span of eight to ten hours. Doesn't that discomfort them? Just think about them... you too will feel that as citizens, we should not be negligent at all; nor let others be so," the Prime Minister added.

He said that the country has to fight the battle against coronavirus with full awareness and vigilance.

Meanwhile, with 48,661 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's COVID-19 tally has reached 13,85,522, while the recoveries mounted to 8,85,576, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

