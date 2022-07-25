Tired of WhatsApp, Facebook chat notifications? Here's how to turn them off

Does it take some peace away from your daily life, having to constantly be glued to the phone because it just won't stop buzzing? Here's how to solve this
Are you tired of the constant chat notifications on your phone? Does it take peace away from your daily life, having to constantly be glued to the phone because it just won't stop buzzing? Is it your constant WhatsApp chat notification or is it the good old Facebook messenger? The only solution to return some sanity back to your daily life is to mute these notifications and here are the details on how to do just that.
How to mute WhatsApp chat notifications:
Open the individual or group chat that you wish to mute
Next, tap the name of the individual or group chat
Tap Mute notification
Select the length of time you’d like to mute notifications and tap OK
Alternatively, uncheck Show notifications to stop notifications from appearing
How to mute Facebook messenger notifications:
Open the individual or group chat that you wish to mute
Next, tap the name of the individual or group chat
Tap Mute notification
Select the length of time you’d like to mute notifications and tap OK
Alternatively, uncheck Show notifications to stop notifications from appearing
According to the Facebook Help Centre, “you can turn notifications off for all conversations or for just a single conversation. You can also turn off the ability to preview messages in your notifications."
Press on the chat and once a mute option appears, tap on that
You will see options like mute message notifications, mute call notifications and mute message and call notifications
Select on the option you prefer
Meanwhile, in another development, WhatsApp announced that it had been testing the entire feature of syncing conversation histories between Android and iOS and made it public just last week. Only a few third-party data transfer technologies have been able to move conversation histories between ecosystems; however, these tools are typically expensive and difficult to use, according to GSM Arena.
Additionally, WhatsApp has collaborated with Apple to piggyback its move to iOS software in order to successfully move WhatsApp data to an iOS device based on the instructions provided. The report further said that user may move their account information, profile photo, individual and group conversations, chat history, chat media, and WhatsApp settings, according to the support website. It is important to note that peer-to-peer payment messages and WhatsApp call history cannot be transferred.
