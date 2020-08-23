Tired of work-related Zoom calls? Harsh Goenka shares the perfect hack

Working from home is probably the new normal in everyone's lives due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. And video calls for work and practically for all types of human interaction has been on a steady rise due to the lockdowns imposed globally.

Therefore, video conferencing service, Zoom, has become a part of people’s routine. Well, at times these work-related Zoom calls can become overwhelming, even for business tycoon Harsh Goenka. Realising the pressure of such interactions, Goenka shared a perfect hack to fake your attendance on such calls.

"If you are tired of attending Zoom meetings like me, here’s what you do. Make a virtual background of a video of you listening. Loop it. Then go see TV or go to sleep," tweeted the chairman of RPG Group conglomerate. He also backed up his idea with an example. Check it out here:

If you are tired of attending Zoom meetings like me, here’s what you do. Make a virtual background of a video of you listening.

Loop it. Then go see TV or go to sleep. pic.twitter.com/LWu1WnQRUb — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) August 23, 2020

The video, which was originally shared by a user Dani Beck on the micro-blogging site, shows how he managed to make a facade video of him intently listening to a call by adding a pre-recorded video in front of the call.

Within minutes of posting the idea by Goenka on his Twitter account, the tweet went viral. Till now, the post has garnered more than 700 likes and almost 100 retweets.

Here’s how other users reacted to the hilarious, but genius idea:





😝😝😝😝🤣🤣🤣 brilliant idea Sir @hvgoenka for those attending Zoom meetings. — Kingshuk Mukherji (@KingshukMukhe13) August 23, 2020

Your employees are seriously very luck Sir to have a cool boss like you. — Noel Sushant Gole (@NoelSushantGole) August 23, 2020

Goenka has been quite actively sharing ideas and relatable memes for quite some time now to help people relax in such crucial times amid the pandemic. Earlier, Goenka shared a hilarious image of a pie chart mapping the things which are discussed more than actual work. The chart may seem highly relatable for those who’re using Zoom regularly.

