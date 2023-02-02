Tiresome rules out,trust-based model in
New Delhi: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasized on trust-based governance in her budget speech, as she proposed to reduce 39,000 compliances and decriminalize 3,400 legal provisions, aimed to enhance ease of doing business for companies across the spectrum
