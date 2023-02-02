Tiresome rules out,trust-based model in

However, Deloitte’s Phatarphekar pointed out that the budget had widened the tax authorities’ power to withhold any refunds to a taxpayer. “This would adversely affect honest taxpayers who prefer to litigate after paying taxes instead of preferring stays against demand. The wait for refunds increases manifold and will cause them to approach already over-burdened constitutional courts. Giving powers to tax authorities that can be potentially abused goes against the government’s motto of ease of doing business," she cautioned.