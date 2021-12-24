Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has released 4,60,000 tickets on Friday for the January quota. The official website has further confirmed that special entry darshan quota for the month of January is completely booked as lakhs of people continues log in.

The TTD website received 14 lakh hits for darshan tickets at once. However, the ticket allotment process went smoothly and 4,60,000 tickets were booked in 55 minutes, as per a local news portal.

Meanwhile, the TTD has released 20,000 tickets per day from January 1, 13 to 22, 12 thousand per day from January 2 to 12 and from 23 to 31 respectively. On the other hand, TTD released 5,500 virtual service tickets online on Thursday for January 1, 2, 13, 22, and 26, which were booked within minutes.

The TTD will also release the Sarvadarshan tickets for the month of January on Saturday. As many as 1,55,000 tickets will be available for the Sarvadarshan.

COVID rules for visiting Tirumala

Certificate of vaccination with two doses of vaccine or the covid negative report are mandatory for Tirumala Darshan.

New regulations are being implemented to protect the health of devotees as the number of devotees increases. TTD appealed to the devotees to co-operate in this decision, TTD said.

(With inputs from agencies)

