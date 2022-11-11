Meanwhile, Lord Venkateswara temple's net worth of over ₹2.5 lakh crore (about USD 30 billion) is more than the market capitalisation of IT services firm Wipro, food and beverage company Nestle and state-owned oil giants ONGC and IOC. TTD, keeper of the temple dedicated to Tirupati's presiding deity, for the first time since its founding in 1933 declared its net worth.