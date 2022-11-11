Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has released the Special entry darshan tickets or the Seeghra Darshanam for the month of December today.
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has released the Special entry darshan tickets or the Seeghra Darshanam for the month of December today.
As per the website, the cost of the ticket is Rs. 300/- per pilgrim with Single Laddu free of cost and booking is open round the clock.
As per the website, the cost of the ticket is Rs. 300/- per pilgrim with Single Laddu free of cost and booking is open round the clock.
On 9 November, TTD on its Twitter handle had shared an update regarding the December Bookings.
On 9 November, TTD on its Twitter handle had shared an update regarding the December Bookings.
In a tweet, it wrote, “The Rs.300 Special Entry Darshan tickets for the month of December will be released by TTD on November 11 by 10 am. Devotees can book the tickets on TTD official website."
In a tweet, it wrote, “The Rs.300 Special Entry Darshan tickets for the month of December will be released by TTD on November 11 by 10 am. Devotees can book the tickets on TTD official website."
The officials suggested that the devotees should book the tickets on the official website of TTD.
The officials suggested that the devotees should book the tickets on the official website of TTD.
The Special Entry Darshan was introduced on 21 September, 2009 to provide quick darshan to the pilgrims. The advance booking of special entry darshan was introduced on 27 August, 2014.
The Special Entry Darshan was introduced on 21 September, 2009 to provide quick darshan to the pilgrims. The advance booking of special entry darshan was introduced on 27 August, 2014.
Pilgrims can avail the advance booking of the special entry darshan through the official website i.e. tirupatibalaji.ap.gov.in, and Indian Post Offices.
Pilgrims can avail the advance booking of the special entry darshan through the official website i.e. tirupatibalaji.ap.gov.in, and Indian Post Offices.
It is important to note that TTD does not authorize any agents for online booking of Darshan, Seva, Accommodation or Prasadam. Currently, the quota for the accommodation is not released for the December booking.
It is important to note that TTD does not authorize any agents for online booking of Darshan, Seva, Accommodation or Prasadam. Currently, the quota for the accommodation is not released for the December booking.
Here's how to book for the Special Darshan Tickets:
Here's how to book for the Special Darshan Tickets:
Enter your mobile number and the Captcha Code to generate OTP
Enter your mobile number and the Captcha Code to generate OTP
Now, choose the date for which the booking is available
Now, choose the date for which the booking is available
Select the available slot from the list
Select the available slot from the list
Make the payment and your booking will be done.
Make the payment and your booking will be done.
Here are some Do's and dont's in Tirumala
Here are some Do's and dont's in Tirumala
Pay obeisance to your Ishta Daivam or Kula Daivam before you start for Tirumala pilgrimage.
Pay obeisance to your Ishta Daivam or Kula Daivam before you start for Tirumala pilgrimage.
Book your travel and accommodation in Tirumala well in advance.
Book your travel and accommodation in Tirumala well in advance.
Bathe in the Swami Pushkarini and worship Sri Bhu Varaha Swamy in his temple before you go to worship Lord Sri Venkateshwara Swamy.
Bathe in the Swami Pushkarini and worship Sri Bhu Varaha Swamy in his temple before you go to worship Lord Sri Venkateshwara Swamy.
Bathe and wear clean clothes before you enter the sanctum shrine of Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy.
Bathe and wear clean clothes before you enter the sanctum shrine of Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy.
Concentrate on Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy inside the temple.
Concentrate on Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy inside the temple.
Observe absolute silence and chant “Om Namo Sri Venkatesaya", inside the temple.
Observe absolute silence and chant “Om Namo Sri Venkatesaya", inside the temple.
Bathe in the Papavinasanam and Akasha Ganga tirthams in Tirumala.
Bathe in the Papavinasanam and Akasha Ganga tirthams in Tirumala.
Respect ancient customs and usages while at Tirumala.
Respect ancient customs and usages while at Tirumala.
Respect and promote religious sentiments among co-pilgrims.
Respect and promote religious sentiments among co-pilgrims.
Deposit your offerings only in the Hundi.
Deposit your offerings only in the Hundi.
Wear a tilak in accordance with your religious affiliation.
Wear a tilak in accordance with your religious affiliation.
Follow the procedures of the temple and wait for your turn for the darshan of the Lord.
Follow the procedures of the temple and wait for your turn for the darshan of the Lord.
Don't come to Tirumala for any purpose other than worshipping the Lord.
Don't come to Tirumala for any purpose other than worshipping the Lord.
Do not carry much jewellery and cash with you.
Do not carry much jewellery and cash with you.
Wearing footwear in and around the premises of the temple is not allowed.
Wearing footwear in and around the premises of the temple is not allowed.
Do not approach touts for accommodation and darshan.
Do not approach touts for accommodation and darshan.
Throwing away the prasadam and teertham is not allowed.
Throwing away the prasadam and teertham is not allowed.
Do not eat non-vegetarian food or consume liquor or other intoxicants and smoke while in Tirumala.
Do not eat non-vegetarian food or consume liquor or other intoxicants and smoke while in Tirumala.
No head guards such as helmets, caps, turbans and hats allowed inside the temple premises.
No head guards such as helmets, caps, turbans and hats allowed inside the temple premises.
Do not wear flowers at Tirumala temple, as all flowers of the sacred Seven Hills are for the Lord only.
Do not wear flowers at Tirumala temple, as all flowers of the sacred Seven Hills are for the Lord only.
Carrying of weapons & ammunition to Tirumala is prohibited and pilgrims in possession of licensed weapons / ammunition should declare the same at Alipiri check point and submit all the concerned documents and failure to do so will invite legal action.
Carrying of weapons & ammunition to Tirumala is prohibited and pilgrims in possession of licensed weapons / ammunition should declare the same at Alipiri check point and submit all the concerned documents and failure to do so will invite legal action.
Meanwhile, Lord Venkateswara temple's net worth of over ₹2.5 lakh crore (about USD 30 billion) is more than the market capitalisation of IT services firm Wipro, food and beverage company Nestle and state-owned oil giants ONGC and IOC. TTD, keeper of the temple dedicated to Tirupati's presiding deity, for the first time since its founding in 1933 declared its net worth.
Meanwhile, Lord Venkateswara temple's net worth of over ₹2.5 lakh crore (about USD 30 billion) is more than the market capitalisation of IT services firm Wipro, food and beverage company Nestle and state-owned oil giants ONGC and IOC. TTD, keeper of the temple dedicated to Tirupati's presiding deity, for the first time since its founding in 1933 declared its net worth.
Its assets include 10.25 tonnes of gold deposits in banks, 2.5 tonnes of gold jewellery, about ₹16,000 crore of deposits in banks, and 960 properties across India. All these total to over ₹2.5 lakh crore.
Its assets include 10.25 tonnes of gold deposits in banks, 2.5 tonnes of gold jewellery, about ₹16,000 crore of deposits in banks, and 960 properties across India. All these total to over ₹2.5 lakh crore.
At current trading price, the networth of Tirupati temple is more than several blue-chip Indian firms, according to stock exchange data.
At current trading price, the networth of Tirupati temple is more than several blue-chip Indian firms, according to stock exchange data.
(With inputs from agencies)
(With inputs from agencies)
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.