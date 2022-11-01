Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has reintroduced Slotted Sarva Darshan (SSD) or Token system for the darshan of Lord Venkateswara from today.
In a bid to provide hassle-free darshan to the devotees, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) decided to bring back the token system, commencing from November 1, news agency ANI has reported.
Time-slotted Sarvadarshanam tokens will be issued in Tirupati in the Bhudevi, Srinivasam, and Govindarajaswamy complexes.
On the number of tokens, TTD Executive Officer A V Dharma Reddy said that 20,000-25,000 tokens will be issued on Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Wednesday while only 15,000 tokens will be issued on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, as per Deccan Chronical report.
To reduce the waiting time for common pilgrims, the trust board has also decided to change the VIP Darshan timings to 8 am from the early hours on a trial basis, the report stated.
TTD had stopped issuing SSD tokens from this April year following a stampede-like situation.
Meanwhile, the doors of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams temple were opened after the solar eclipse ended on Tuesday. In view of the partial solar eclipse, the doors of the temples were closed on Tuesday.
Offerings were presented after the temple was opened at 7:30 pm. Devotees were later allowed to visit from 8.30 pm. TTD Vaikuntam started allowing devotees to enter Q Complex from 8 pm.
The Sutak period started at 4:20 am in the morning, so the temples were closed. It is believed that in such a situation, the ritualistic programs of worship are stopped.
Notably, Following the TTD order of the token system, Devotees without tickets can visit lord Venkateswaraswamy directly through Vaikuntha 2.
