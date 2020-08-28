Home >News >India >Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams wing to construct 500 temples
Devotees clean the Tirupati Balaji Temple (PTI)
Devotees clean the Tirupati Balaji Temple (PTI)

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams wing to construct 500 temples

1 min read . Updated: 28 Aug 2020, 03:57 PM IST ANI

  • The HDPP has also decided to spend 5 lakhs for completion of already under construction temples and 10 lakhs for new construction of temples
  • The executive committee of the wing decided to join hands with 'Samarasata Seva Samstha' (SSS) for construction of temples

TIRUPATI : The Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishat (HDPP), a wing of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), has decided to construct as many as 500 temples in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy on Thursday evening.

During the meeting, the executive committee of the wing decided to join hands with 'Samarasata Seva Samstha' (SSS) for construction of temples.

The SRIVANI Trust of TTD will provide funds for these constructions. The HDPP has also decided to spend 5 lakhs for completion of already under construction temples and 10 lakhs for new construction of temples. The SSS will build these temples in fishermen villages and SC, ST colonies.

Among those who participated in the meeting include - TTD Executive Officer (EO) Anil Kumar, TTD trust board members Govind Hari, Siva Kumar, Joint Executive Officer (JEO) Basant Kumar, HDPP members Subbarao, Penchalaiah and HDPP secretary Rajagopalan.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

