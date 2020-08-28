Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams wing to construct 500 temples
Devotees clean the Tirupati Balaji Temple

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams wing to construct 500 temples

1 min read . 03:57 PM IST ANI

  • The HDPP has also decided to spend 5 lakhs for completion of already under construction temples and 10 lakhs for new construction of temples
  • The executive committee of the wing decided to join hands with 'Samarasata Seva Samstha' (SSS) for construction of temples

TIRUPATI : The Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishat (HDPP), a wing of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), has decided to construct as many as 500 temples in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy on Thursday evening.

The Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishat (HDPP), a wing of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), has decided to construct as many as 500 temples in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy on Thursday evening.

During the meeting, the executive committee of the wing decided to join hands with 'Samarasata Seva Samstha' (SSS) for construction of temples.

During the meeting, the executive committee of the wing decided to join hands with 'Samarasata Seva Samstha' (SSS) for construction of temples.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The SRIVANI Trust of TTD will provide funds for these constructions. The HDPP has also decided to spend 5 lakhs for completion of already under construction temples and 10 lakhs for new construction of temples. The SSS will build these temples in fishermen villages and SC, ST colonies.

Among those who participated in the meeting include - TTD Executive Officer (EO) Anil Kumar, TTD trust board members Govind Hari, Siva Kumar, Joint Executive Officer (JEO) Basant Kumar, HDPP members Subbarao, Penchalaiah and HDPP secretary Rajagopalan.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated