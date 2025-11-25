Tirumala Tirupati receives grant of 105 hearing aids worth ₹20 lakh for Sravanam project ahead of Panchami Theertham

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) recently received a grant of 105 hearing aids valued at ₹20 lakh, as a part of Sravanam project. At the administrative building in Tirupati, former TTD advisor for futuristic projects, Amar Nagaram handed over the 105 hearing aids donation, on behalf of his son Virat Nagaram, to TTD Executive Officer (EO) Anil Kumar Singhal on Monday.

“Virat from Tirupati donated 105 hearing aids worth ₹20 lakh to TTD on Monday. He handed over the hearing aids to TTD EO Anil Kumar Singhal,” an official press release from the temple body said.

Those children who successfully complete their training in the Sravanam project will receive these hearing aids. According to Amar Nagaram, this device will help children overcome hearing impairment-related issues after completing their training.

It is important to note that TTD is the richest Hindu shrine in the world which is the official custodian of Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirupati.

Panchami Teertham This development comes at a time Panchami Theertham festivities are underway at Tiruchanoor. TTD in a post on X stated, “Preparations for Panchami Theertham are underway at Tiruchanoor, with the Pushkarini readied for the sacred occasion. Devotees will take the holy dip in a safe, well-arranged environment as TTD completes all arrangements.”

Notably, extensive arrangements for Panchami Teertham were made to ensure smooth execution of pilgrimage tours. The temple authorities made arrangements for queue management, shelter, drinking water and safety measures for thousands of visiting devotees.

The Tiruchanoor Sare procession from Tirumala commenced from Tirumala temple during early hours of 25 November. The pre-dawn rituals kicked off with the procession of Parimalam. The “Sare will be carried on the temple elephants circumambulating four mada streets and then taking to Tiruchanoor,” a press release dated 24 November said.

Shodasha Dina Sundarakanda Parayanam preparations in full swing Preparations are in full swing for for 16-day festivities of “Shodasha Dina Sundarakanda Parayanam.” The event will commence on 28 November and will wrap up by 13 December. It will be held at the Vasantha Mandapam in Tirumala and will mark its conclusion with Poornahuti which is slated to take place between 11:00 AM and 12 noon on the final day at the Dharmagiri Veda Vignana Peetham.

“As part of this programme, Ankurarpanam will be performed on November 27 between 7 PM and 8 PM at Dharmagiri Veda Vignana Peetham,” the press release states. Sundarakanda Parayanam will take place every day at the Vasantha Mandapam in Tirumala between 8:30 AM and 9:30 AM.